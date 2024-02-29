Mostly sunny, windy conditions with snow to the west for Leap Day 2024

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, February 29 will be mostly sunny with mild conditions, but there is a strong Pacific trough heading our way, which will bring with it a tightened pressure gradient and increased wind.

“In fact we could see a strong mountain wave this afternoon, tonight and Friday over the Lander foothills, which would include the town of Lander,” Lipson added. This could lead to 60+ mph gusts, and 80 mph gusts for higher elevations.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that strong winds and heavy snowfall will occur across western Wyoming through the weekend, but with minimal snowfall expected east of the divide.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 30’s and upper 20’s. h/t NWSR