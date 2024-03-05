Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users

UPDATE: As of about 10:00 AM, many of the users affected are now able to log in, but there still has been no official statement from Meta.

(Fremont County, WY) – 10’rs will have to go to county10.com a bit more today if you normally get our news from Facebook links, as thousands of users across the Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram are having logging errors.

Regular Facebook and Instagram users affected may have noticed they got the boot from their profiles and were signed out completely today, March 5, with Reuters reporting that there are “more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram.”

That data was obtained from outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Variety added that Meta (Facebook) messenger services are down as well, and that like Reuters, reps from Meta have not responded to their requests for comment.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available, until then, be sure to check our main site linked above, and our Twitter page for all your local news!