McCullough appointed as new CEO of Northern, Inc.

(Fremont County, WY)—Northern, Inc. announced that Brynn McCullough has been appointed as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Thursday, February 22, 2024. McCullough has led Northern, Inc., in various leadership roles for thirteen years, including roles as Program Director and Finance Director.

“I encourage you to embrace our company culture as a family-style environment so we may provide the highest quality supportive services for adults with Developmental Disabilities and Acquired Brain Injuries,” said Brynn McCullough in a statement to Northern, Inc. staff about this leadership transition.

McCullough will focus on Northern, Inc.’s Fremont County facilities’ growth and initiatives. Director of Operations, Janice Nissen, believes this announcement will highly benefit her team. Recently, Nicole Beddoes was hired as Fremont County’s Program Director. Bill Adams, also employed, is Lander’s new Adult Day Services Director.

Northern, Inc. provides professional care for adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Our programs and services benefit community living experiences throughout the state of Wyoming. Our mission encourages independence, providing a safe, family-style environment, while supporting community integration opportunities.

“As we move forward, know that our shared values focus on our excellence in patient-centered care. At Northern, Inc. we empower our clients to become active participants in their care,” said McCullough.

Her new role will build our programs in four Wyoming communities with services including adult day services facilities in Cody and Lander, and numerous community and residential living homes in Powell, Cody, Lander, and Riverton. Northern, Inc. has been serving these communities since 2011.

For more information about their services please email [email protected]. For general information about Northern, Inc. please visit https://northerninc.org/.

