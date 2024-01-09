Mason Morton signs to Saddleback College

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley senior Mason Morton signed her letter of intent to play soccer in California at Saddleback College after a tough recurring process. “It felt good to make it official,” Morton said. “I had a hard recruiting process. I was getting recruited by division one and division two schools.”

“It was good (signing her letter of intent),” Morton said after the recruiting process.

Saddleback is a college in Mission Viejo that has seen 170 conference championships among its many sports. The women’s soccer program has won two conferences and Co-National Junior College champions in 2022.

Morton wanted to get to the highest level of soccer she could. “It’s hard being recruited from Wyoming with the exposure and the training, I’m really happy to be where I am at.”

Morton credits the high school and club programs for the opportunity and help. “It’s been really nice to have both things,” she said. Morton was a part 2021 State Championship team with LVHS. She has earned two All-conference selections and an All-State selection in 2023.

Family members from Tennessee made the long trip for Mason’s signing. “It’s cool because we don’t get to see them. The fact that they came during this time is nice because it is always nice to have people supporting you, and it’s good to see everything pay off.”

