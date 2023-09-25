LVHS girls swim & diving team adds State qualifier

The LVHS Girls Swimming and Diving Team had two exciting meets this past week. On Thursday, the team traveled to Green River for a dual meet against last year’s state runner-up team.

A few of the races were likely previews of exciting battles that will occur at this year’s state meet in November. Green River took the meet 103 to 83. Friday, Lander hosted Rawlins and Riverton in a three-way battle. Lander prevailed with 383 points over Riverton (301) and Rawlins (266).

On Thursday, freshman Cira Hampton swam the 200 Yard IM in 2:40.58, a state qualifying time. On Friday she earned another qualifying time in the 100 Yard Backstroke. Hampton becomes the 10th Tiger to earn the right to wear a green parka this season.

Lander’s team is improving rapidly. Many of the swimmers had time cuts of two or more seconds from their previous best swims. Head Coach Erik DeClue is excited about how well the team is doing. “The girls had some really good swims this week… We have several that are getting really close to qualifying now. The next few weeks will be fun trying to get them qualified.”

Against Green River, Lander took first in five of the twelve events, including two of the three relays that count double towards the team total.

Individually, Lara Robertson claimed first in the 200 Yard Freestyle, Daegan Reinhardt took the 100 Yard Freestyle, and Emily Anderson claimed the 100 Yard Breaststroke.

It wasn’t enough to hold off the strong Green River team. However, Lander is still rotating swimmers around to different events, so that is not the exact lineup you will see in action at the state meet.

In Lander on Friday, the Tigers claimed victory in eight of the twelve events. Top scorers were Emily Anderson (1st in 200 Yard IM and 2nd in 100 Yard Backstroke), Katy Anderson (1st in 100 Yard Butterfly and 100 Yard Breaststroke), Arianna Applegate (2nd in 500 Yard Freestyle and 4th in 200 Yard Freestyle), Chayse Denton (2nd in 200 Yard IM and 5th in the 100 Yard Backstroke), Josey Johnson (1st in 100 Yard Freestyle and 4th in 100 Yard Breaststroke), Emma Jones (2nd in 100 Yard Freestyle and 3rd in 100 Yard Breaststroke), Daegan Reinhardt (1st in 100 Yard Backstroke and 2nd in 50 Yard Freestyle), and Lara Robertson (1st in 50 Yard Freestyle and 6th in 100 Yard Breaststroke).

In Diving, Madi Clancy placed second in Green River and Brianna Else placed third at the home meet.

The team is next in action on Friday for a homecoming invitational at 4 pm. You can catch some exciting swimming action and see who will be the next to claim a green parka before heading to the football game.

——

Green River vs. Lander at Green River

9/21/23

Team Scores: Green River 103, Lander 83

Top Finisher and Lander Finishers only, * = 3A state qualifying time

200 Yard Medley Relay:

1 Lander A (Jones, E. Anderson, K. Anderson, J. Johnson) 1:57.07, 4. Lander B (Applegate, Plaisted, Salway-One Horn, Selley) 2:23.40, 5. Lander C (Cunningham, Even, R. Johnson, Delbridge) 2:49.10

200 Yard Freestyle:

1 Robertson LAN 2:04.52*, 3. E. Anderson LAN 2:07.16*, 9. Hill LAN 2:43.15, 10. Salway-One Horn LAN 2:47.52, 11. Parker LAN 2:53.09, 12. Even LAN 2:58.82

200 Yard IM:

1 Clark GRV 2:31.15*, 4. Hampton LAN 2:40.58*, 5. Applegate LAN 2:50.12, 6. Ooten LAN 2:51.77, 8. R. Johnson LAN 3:00.00

50 Yard Freestyle:

1 Smith GRV 25.69*, 2. J. Johnson LAN 26.03*, 3. K. Anderson LAN 26.21*, 4. Reinhardt LAN 27.27*, 6. Denton LAN 28.75, 12. Rounds LAN 38.18

Diving (6 dives):

1 Wadsworth GRV 190.25*, 2. Clancy LAN 108.05, 4. Delbridge LAN 95.55, 5. Else LAN 94.15

100 Yard Butterfly:

1 Arnell GRV 1:02.14*, 2. Jones LAN 1:08.88*, 5. Hou-Carleton LAN 1:19.27, 7. Selley LAN 1:20.17, 8. Salway-One Horn

100 Yard Freestyle:

1 Reinhardt LAN 58.56*, 4. Plaisted LAN 1:03.30*, 6. Applegate LAN 1:04.70*, 8. Hampton LAN 1:05.03, 9. Ooten LAN 1:06.52, 11. Clancy LAN 1:09.90, 12. Else LAN 1:10.85, 13. Giesmann LAN 1:11.25, 14. Hill LAN 1:12.56, 16. Delbridge LAN 1:19.64

500 Yard Freestyle:

1 Clevener GRV 5:44.98*, 5. Denton LAN 6:26.44*, 8. J. Johnson LAN 6:36.76

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Lander A (Robertson, Denton, Jones, Reinhardt) 1:47.16, 4. Lander B (Plaisted, Selley, Hampton, Hill), 6. Lander C (Applegate, R. Johnson, Rounds, Ooten) 2:16.08

100 Yard Backstroke:

1 Arnell GRV 1:01.44*, 2. K. Anderson LAN 1:03.35*, 3. Robertson LAN 1:07.46*, 7. Selley LAN 1:20.52, 8. Hou-Carleton LAN 1:23.60, 9. Parker LAN 1:32.87

100 Yard Breaststroke:

1 E. Anderson LAN 1:12.34*, 4. Plaisted LAN 1:18.93*, 5. R. Johnson LAN 1:25.04, 8. Even LAN 1:46.00, 9. Giesmann LAN 1:54.76

400 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Green River A (Clevenger, Luth, Clark, Arnell) 3:59.93, 2. Lander A (Robertson, J. Johnson, K. Anderson, E. Anderson) 4:00.53, 3. Lander B (Denton, Hampton, Hou-Carleton, Reinhardt) 4:22.00, 6. Lander C (Ooten, Parker, Else, Giesmann) 5:05.70, 7. Lander D (Clancy, Cunningham, Delbridge, Even) 5:18.34

—-

Lander Triangular 9/22/23

Bruce Gresley Aquatics Center

Team Scores: Lander 383, Riverton 301, Rawlins 266

First Place and Local Finishers only

*state qualifying time, X=exhibition swim (score not counted toward team total)

200 Yard Medley Relay:

1 Lander A (J. Johnson, Plaisted, Jones, Reinhardt) 2:01.81, 2. Rawlins A (Kirby, Market, Chavez, Johansson) 2:09.12, 3. Riverton A (Vincent, Barta, Tate, Spradlin) 2:10.36, 5. Riverton B (Gotkere, Pert, Pfisterer, Chitwood) 2:31.97, 6. Lander C (Rounds, Parker, Salway-One-Horn, Hill) 2:49.13

200 Yard Freestyle:

1 Smith RIV 2:23.58*, 4. Applegate LAN 2:26.66, 5. Vincent RIV 2:27.19, 7. DeClercq RIV 2:37.67, 8. Selley LAN 2:40.00

200 Yard IM:

1 E. Anderson LAN 2:22.85*, 2. Denton LAN 2:39.22*, 4. Ooten LAN 2:48.29, 7. R. Johnson LAN 2:58.71, 9. Cunningham LAN 3:09.16

50 Yard Freestyle:

1 Robertson LAN 26.29*, 2. Reinhardt LAN 27.19*, 3. Barta RIV 27.23*, 4. Tate RIV 28.44*, 5. Hampton LAN 29.88, 7. Hou-Carleton LAN 30.00, 8. Giesmann LAN 31.90, 10. Chitwood RIV 32.04, 11. Hill LAN 32.58, 15. Gotkere RIV 35.64, 16. Parker LAN 35.88, 17. Sweeney RIV 38.05, 18. Rounds LAN 38.48

Diving (6 dives):

1 Westfall RAW 197.35*, 2. Sweeney RIV 120.55, 3. Else LAN 116.80, 4. Peart RIV 115.50, 5. Clancy LAN 100.50

100 Yard Butterfly:

1 K Anderson LAN 1:01.24*, 2. Tate RIV 1:12.99*, 4. Vincent RIV 1:25.94, 5. Pfisterer RIV 1:27.85

100 Yard Freestyle:

1 J. Johnson LAN 58.43*, 2. Jones LAN 59.26*, 3. Spradlin RIV 1:04.77, 4. Smith RIV 1:04.79*, 5. Nowland RIV 1:08.65, 6. Selley LAN 1:08.73, 8. Giesmann LAN 1:11.50, 10. Salway One-Horn LAN 1:15.39

500 Yard Freestyle:

1 Chavez RAW 6:23.48*, 2. Applegate LAN 6:47.16, 4. DeClercq RIV 7:01.28, 5. Chitwood RIV 7:02.56, 6. Hill LAN 7:27.06, 7. Parker LAN 8:02.48

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Lander B (Selley, K. Anderson, Giesmann, Robertson) 1:54.61, 3. Riverton A (Barta, Smith, Nowland, Peart) 1:58.37, 4. Lander D (Clancy, Cunningham, Rounds, Applegate) 2:14.95, 5. Lander C (Delbridge, Else, Parker, Hill) 2:17.11, 7. Riverton B (DeClercq, Sweeney, Pfisterer, Sweeney) 2:32.43, Lander A (Hampton, E. Anderson, Denton, J. Johnson) 1:50.82X

100 Yard Backstroke:

1 Reinhardt LAN 1:06.55*, 2. E. Anderson LAN 1:07.88*, 3. Plaisted LAN 1:10.30*, 4. Hampton LAN 1:12.79*, 5. Denton LAN 1:14.54, 6. Spradlin RIV 1:22.89, 9. Gotkere RIV 1:29.65, 10. Cunningham LAN 1:30.24, 11. Rounds 1:53.24

100 Yard Breaststroke:

1 K. Anderson LAN 1:14.13*, 2. Barta RIV 1:19.49*, 3. Jones LAN 1:19.57*, 4. J. Johnson LAN 1:19.57, 6. Robertson LAN 1:24.55, 7. R. Johnson LAN 1:25.01, 8. Ooten LAN 1:30.77, 9. Else LAN 1:32.69, 10. Clancy LAN 1:33.81, 12. Pfisterer RIV 1:35.76, 13. Hou-Carleton LAN 1:50.13, 14. Delbridge LAN 2:08.45

400 Yard Freestyle:

1 Riverton A (Vincent, Spradlin, Smith, Tate) 4:25.82, 3. Riverton B (Nowland, DeClercq, Gotkere, Chitwood) 5:07.98, Lander A 4:07.04X, Lander B 4:18.52X, Lander D 4:41.29X, Lander C 4:47.69X

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.