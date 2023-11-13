More

    LVHS celebrating Native American Heritage Month this week with themed days, trivia

    Vince Tropea
    Paintings from the 2022 Native American Culture night when artist Eric Tippeconnic spoke at LVHS. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The Eagle Whistle Club at Lander Valley High School (LVHS) are highlighting Native American Heritage Month this week, November 13-17.

    Lisa McCart, the Native American Liaison for Fremont County School District #1, shared that each school day this week will start with the Pledge of Allegiance being recited in the Eastern Shoshone or Northern Arapaho language.

    First period morning classes will then have a chance to win a class prize if they can correctly answer the Native American Heritage trivia question.

    The club members also chose themes for each day, shared below.

    • Monday – Braid Day
    • Tuesday – Ribbon Skirts/Shirts or Tribal Designs
    • Wednesday – Rock Your Mocs Day
    • Thursday – Wear RED for Missing, Murdered Indigenous People
    • Friday – Wear Your Beads
