(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County residents will be in for a treat Wednesday night, as the Super Blue Moon is set to fill the sky.

The lunar event will be most visible from around 8:00 PM tomorrow after sunset, through 7:00 AM.

National Weather Service in Riverton Meteorologist Chris Hattings has shared the following video, which describes what Blue Moons and Super Moons are (and why this is considered a Super Blue Moon), the best viewing times, and when the next Super Blue Moon will be.

