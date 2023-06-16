Local student takes third place in Wyoming Letters About Literature contest

(Lander, WY) – A Lander student has won the third place spot for her respective age group in the Wyoming Center for the Book’s Letters About Literature contest.

The contest is for students in grades 4-12, and allows them to read, be inspired, and write back to the author (living or dead) of a book that changed their lives.

The winner from Lander in this statewide contest is Hannah Persson in the 4-6 grade division.

The full list of 2022-2023 winners are as follows:

‍

Grades 4-6:

‍

First Place:

Leena Martel – Kelly, WY

‍When Stars are Scattered

‍by Omar Mohamed

‍

Second Place:

Abigail Fleming – Casper, WY

‍The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas (adapted by Susan Hill Long)

‍

Third Place:

Hannah Persson – Lander, WY

‍No Summit Out of Sight

‍by Jordan Romero and Linda LeBlanc

Grades 7-8:



First Place:

Kaitlyn Leming – Cheyenne, WY

‍The Perfect Place

‍by Teresa E. Harris

Second Place:

Delaney Edwards – Pinedale, WY

‍A Little House Traveler

‍by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Third Place:

Joel Edwards – Pinedale, WY

‍Spearhead

‍by Adam Makos

Grades 9-12:

‍

First Place:

Cooper J. Pigg – Cheyenne, WY

‍Tuesday’s With Morrie

‍by Mitch Albom

Second Place:

Tamara Cochran – Casper, WY

‍A Clockwork Orange

‍by Anthony Burgess

Third Place:

Emma Locken – Gillette, WY

‍Amelia Unabridged

‍by Ashley Schumacher

