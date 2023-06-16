Local student takes third place in Wyoming Letters About Literature contest

(Lander, WY) – A Lander student has won the third place spot for her respective age group in the Wyoming Center for the Book’s Letters About Literature contest.
The contest is for students in grades 4-12, and allows them to read, be inspired, and write back to the author (living or dead) of a book that changed their lives.
The winner from Lander in this statewide contest is Hannah Persson in the 4-6 grade division.
The full list of 2022-2023 winners are as follows:
Grades 4-6:
First Place:
Leena Martel – Kelly, WY
When Stars are Scattered
by Omar Mohamed
Second Place:
Abigail Fleming – Casper, WY
The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas (adapted by Susan Hill Long)
Third Place:
Hannah Persson – Lander, WY
No Summit Out of Sight
by Jordan Romero and Linda LeBlanc
Grades 7-8:
First Place:
Kaitlyn Leming – Cheyenne, WY
The Perfect Place
by Teresa E. Harris
Second Place:
Delaney Edwards – Pinedale, WY
A Little House Traveler
by Laura Ingalls Wilder
Third Place:
Joel Edwards – Pinedale, WY
Spearhead
by Adam Makos
Grades 9-12:
First Place:
Cooper J. Pigg – Cheyenne, WY
Tuesday’s With Morrie
by Mitch Albom
Second Place:
Tamara Cochran – Casper, WY
A Clockwork Orange
by Anthony Burgess
Third Place:
Emma Locken – Gillette, WY
Amelia Unabridged
by Ashley Schumacher