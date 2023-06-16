Local student takes third place in Wyoming Letters About Literature contest

(Lander, WY) – A Lander student has won the third place spot for her respective age group in the Wyoming Center for the Book’s Letters About Literature contest.

The contest is for students in grades 4-12, and allows them to read, be inspired, and write back to the author (living or dead) of a book that changed their lives.

The winner from Lander in this statewide contest is Hannah Persson in the 4-6 grade division.

The full list of 2022-2023 winners are as follows:

Grades 4-6:

First Place: 
Leena Martel – Kelly, WY 
When Stars are Scattered 
by Omar Mohamed 

Second Place:
Abigail Fleming – Casper, WY 
The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas (adapted by Susan Hill Long) 

Third Place:
Hannah Persson – Lander, WY 
No Summit Out of Sight 
by Jordan Romero and Linda LeBlanc

Grades 7-8:

First Place: 
Kaitlyn Leming – Cheyenne, WY 
The Perfect Place 
by Teresa E. Harris

Second Place:
Delaney Edwards – Pinedale, WY 
A Little House Traveler 
by Laura Ingalls Wilder 

Third Place:
Joel Edwards – Pinedale, WY 
Spearhead 
by Adam Makos 

Grades 9-12:

First Place: 
Cooper J. Pigg – Cheyenne, WY 
Tuesday’s With Morrie 
by Mitch Albom 

Second Place:
Tamara Cochran – Casper, WY 
A Clockwork Orange 
by Anthony Burgess 

Third Place:
Emma Locken – Gillette, WY 
Amelia Unabridged 
by Ashley Schumacher 

