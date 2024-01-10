Live a happier, healthier and more productive life this year

Focus on finding a qualified therapist who can help you reach your goals.

As we kick off 2024, one of the most important New Year’s resolutions you can make is prioritizing your mental health. While accessing care continues to be a challenge nationwide, finding the right treatment can make a real difference in your overall well-being.

Unfortunately, studies show1 that many people who suffer from mental health disorders do not get the treatment they need. In 2020, almost half of adults with serious mental illness reported that they did not receive treatment even once in the previous year. This rate was higher for younger adults, women and those who are unemployed or uninsured.

Reasons cited for not receiving care include cost, not knowing where to seek treatment and stigma-related issues. However, help is available that can assist individuals in overcoming these obstacles.

Benefits2 of getting treatment include:

Changing ways of thinking and self-defeating patterns

Finding ways to cope with stress and developing problem-solving strategies

Developing social and communication skills

Learning to tolerate distress

Learning mindfulness and relaxation techniques

If you or someone you know is struggling and you think they could benefit from mental health services, we can help. The WBI Outpatient and Telehealth Clinic is now offering in-person and tele-psychiatry for children, adolescents, and adults. Partial day virtual programming is available for teens ages 13 to 17. Individual and family teletherapy also are being scheduled. For more information, call the WBI Outpatient and Telehealth Clinic, 307-439-2139, or visit here.