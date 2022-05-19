Leadership Fremont County – Spreading kindness throughout the county

You know it’s a Thursday in Fremont County if you see foot-tall letters spelling out the word “kindness.”

The letters are being held by members of the Leadership Fremont County Class of 2022, and the project is spreading kindness throughout the county.

Now in its 20th year, the Leadership Fremont County Program’s purpose is “to introduce and orient established and prospective leaders to the great community of Fremont County, identify individuals who have displayed a strong tendency toward civic involvement, and assist them in developing their potential to become community leaders.”

Over a 9 month period, the class members cover areas such as leadership skills, decision-making, strategic planning and coalition-building. Area history, economic development, social-economic factors, tourism & marketing, education, and tribal history and relations are also covered, and a final project is assigned to the group. Past projects have included everything from hosting a 5k to benefit charity to building small food pantries to distribute throughout the community.

This year’s final project is a reflection of the times: 2022 LFC class member Charles Carr explains the premise behind the kindness project: “With covid and all the nastiness going on in the world today, we thought it would be nice to add something kind to the Fremont County community. If this group is truly [to lead], then this is something worthwhile to [be] an example of.”

So, next time you see those foot-tall letters, or a yellow t-shirt or rock, be sure to do your part and help spread kindness throughout Fremont County!

For more information on the LFC Class of 2022 spreading kindness project, check out their Facebook page @FreCoKindness.