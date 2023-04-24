Coffee Time: We chat Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton, Teton Therapy and Leadership Fremont County

(Lander, WY) – It was a packed studio recently on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, with host Vince Tropea chatting with Amanda McIntyre, Maycee Manzanares and Ami Vincent, who stopped by to discuss this weekend’s 2023 Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton, some Teton Therapy updates, and the group Leadership Fremont County.

Manzanares gave us a quick rundown of some of the happenings at Teton Therapy, as well as her involvement with Leadership Fremont County and what it’s been like dancing for DWTS L&R.

McIntyre also filled us in on what to expect from the big DWTS L&R competition, and Vincent provided some background info about Leadership Fremont County’s Professional Development Day, happening April 27.

h/t Leadership Fremont

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with all below!





