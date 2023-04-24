Coffee Time: We chat Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton, Teton Therapy and Leadership Fremont County

(Lander, WY) – It was a packed studio recently on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, with host Vince Tropea chatting with Amanda McIntyre, Maycee Manzanares and Ami Vincent, who stopped by to discuss this weekend’s 2023 Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton, some Teton Therapy updates, and the group Leadership Fremont County.

Manzanares gave us a quick rundown of some of the happenings at Teton Therapy, as well as her involvement with Leadership Fremont County and what it’s been like dancing for DWTS L&R.

McIntyre also filled us in on what to expect from the big DWTS L&R competition, and Vincent provided some background info about Leadership Fremont County’s Professional Development Day, happening April 27.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with all below!


Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

