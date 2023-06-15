LanderBiz: New location, same great service from WYOGLASS

(Lander, WY) – WYOGLASS, now located at 905 Main Street, may have a new location but is still offering the excellent service and quality care they have been known for. The local business is operated by owners Tony Larvie and wife Misty Larvie. WYOGLASS new location at 905 Main Street. h/t Vince Tropea

“We’re really the only full service glass shop in Fremont County,” commented Tony.

The glass services WYOGLASS provides are auto glass replacement including calibration for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, commercial windows and doors (business storefronts), residential window and door repair, new window replacement, storm window repair, custom shower doors, and custom cut mirrors.

These are most of the common services, but don’t be afraid to reach out to WYOGLASS to see if they can accommodate other needs.

“We’re always looking for work,” Larvie stated.

Tony was in the glass business years ago, and after 20 years in law enforcement and his eventual retirement in 2021, planned on returning back to the industry, albeit on a smaller, home-operated scale.

“Initially we thought we were just going to be working out of our home shop,” added Misty, who was a nurse in the area prior to becoming the full time business manager for WYOGLASS.

However, an opportunity presented itself and they opened their business at 455 Main Street in 2021. Shortly after opening, it was realized that the community had been missing this full-service glass option and the volume quickly increased.

This prompted owners to begin planning a move to accommodate the needs of their growing business and provide a more efficient service to their customers.

The new 905 Main Street location officially opened in early April of 2023. “Business has been pretty good,” Tony said.

WYOGLASS has since expanded their services to include the sale and installation of Raynor garage doors.

In addition to business, the Larvies are also active members of the community. The Larvies are always ready to support local youth looking to raise funds. “We’re family oriented, involved in youth activities.”

As WYOGLASS continues to grow, so are the needs of having skilled employees, so if you have a glass or carpentry background, reach out to the Larvies at [email protected], and/or stop by the new location!