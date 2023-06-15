LanderBiz: High Mountain Fitness – A family owned, community focused fitness facility

(Lander, WY) – High Mountain Fitness, a 24 hour fitness facility formerly located at 669 Main Street, opened in the new 730 Lincoln Street location back in January of this year, and has since been providing fitness buffs of all levels a place to exercise, train, play indoor basketball/volleyball/pickleball, and much more.

Owner and manager Drayson Bratt, with the support of his wife/co-owner Caitlyn and their kids Eliyah, Bodie and Kenacie, shared that he aims for the facility to be a community asset.

“When my wife and I purchased the (previous location) we wanted to make a community focused fitness center that appealed to people of all ages and athletic abilities,” Drayson explained, and to meet the needs of the community and expand their facility, they soon hopped on the chance to buy the old Hearth and Home building.

“We saw the opportunity to make it sports driven, and to provide your typical lifting and cardio options.”

Once the Bratts closed on the building in June of 2022, they started renovating and have since expanded on those community relations.

Drayson commented that one of the main goals of the facility is to provide an outlet for youth and high school athletes to train and practice.

So far, baseball teams, basketball players and many others have utilized the space, and there are even plans to make use of the building’s high ceilings for pole vaulting practice.

One of those student athletes who was at High Mountain during the interview shared that thanks to their services, he hit his goal of 250 lbs on the bench press, and that he sees a number of other Lander Valley High School students there “putting in the work.”

While the facility provides ample opportunities for the youth, Drayson also added that the local adult pickleball community has taken advantage of the space on inclement days, and the upstairs walking track is perfect for seniors who want an indoor option for their daily walks or jogs.

Aerobics, cardio, strength training and yoga are all offered in small group personal training sessions, which Drayson says helps foster the personal connection with members that large group classes can’t always provide.

The building is also home to Renegade Fitness, which you can learn more about here.

Plans for the future include more equipment upgrades, intramural/organized basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer leagues, and looking into hiring more small group personal trainers to meet the specific needs of members.

Click here for information on rates, regular business hours and how to stay up to date on all things High Mountain Fitness.