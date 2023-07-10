LanderBiz: Get your home or business spotless with Sol Cleaning Service

#landerbiz, brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, shares the stories of the local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.

(Lander, WY) – Sol Cleaning Service is a general cleaning provider owned by husband and wife Carlos and Grace Soliz, that focuses on residential, Airbnb and business cleaning, all while providing professional, reliable services.

Carlos grew up in Folsom, CA (of Johnny Cash “Folsom Prison Blues” fame), and has enjoyed the outdoors since being a Boy Scout in his youth.

That love of the outdoors, coupled with his attendance of the Wyoming Catholic College (WCC), are ultimately what brought Carlos to the Lander area.

“I wanted adventure and a chance to really challenge myself,” Carlos told County 10.

Carlos has now been in Lander for six years, having graduated WCC in 2021, and during his time at the college, Carlos met Grace, his soon-to-be wife.

Before Carlos and Grace opened the business on a smaller scale last August, Carlos worked as the Membership Services Coordinator for the Lander Chamber of Commerce, but soon saw the need for an insured, established cleaning service in Lander.

“We saw this as a chance to provide to the community, and make a good living as well.”

Riverton and other Fremont County folks in need of a good cleaning fret not, Carlos added that Sol Cleaning Service is currently taking Riverton clients, and is also looking to expand to other parts of the county as well.

“We want to provide excellent cleaning service to everyone in Fremont County.”

To reach out to Sol Cleaning Service, email Carlos and Grace at [email protected], or check out their Facebook page.