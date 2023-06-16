Lander waives open container law for citywide Fourth of July celebration

The Lander City Council passed a resolution Tuesday once again authorizing open containers of alcohol “throughout the city” on the Fourth of July holiday.

“This is similar to what the city has done in years past,” city clerk Rachelle Fontaine said.

City Code 2-2-12 prohibits alcohol consumption in most public places, but it also allows the city council to “designate special days in which the open container law can be waived,” according to this week’s resolution.

“The City of Lander celebrates Independence Day each year, (and) the celebration on the 4th of July is citywide,” the resolution states. “The City Council feels that waiving the open container law within the city limits of Lander is in the best interest of the City of Lander.”

The open container law will be waived from 9 a.m. until midnight July 4, according to the resolution.

“Enjoy,” Councilmember Missy White said. “But please don’t abuse. And be careful.” h/t City of Lander

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

