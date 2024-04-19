Lander Library Upcoming Adult Events

Community Conversations: Democracy Under Construction

Saturday, April 27th

10 am – 12 pm

Join the League of Women Voters Fremont County and the WY Humanities Council for a series of guided nonpartisan discussions on the book, Democracy Under Construction. The theme for the discussion is “Community and Personal Connections.”

A PDF copy of the book is available here, or you can stop by the Lander Library to pick up a copy of the excerpts being discussed.