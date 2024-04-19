Lander Library Upcoming Adult Events

Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries
Met Opera: La Rondine
Saturday, April 20th
10:55 am – 1:30 pm
Puccini’s bittersweet love story makes a rare Met appearance, which transports audiences from the heart of Parisian nightlife to a dreamy vision of the French Riviera.
Jane Austen Book Club
Thursday, April 25th
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Do you love Jane Austen as much as we do?
Come discuss all things Jane Austen over tea with us!
Community Conversations: Democracy Under Construction
Saturday, April 27th
10 am – 12 pm
Join the League of Women Voters Fremont County and the WY Humanities Council for a series of guided nonpartisan discussions on the book, Democracy Under Construction. The theme for the discussion is “Community and Personal Connections.”
A PDF copy of the book is available here, or you can stop by the Lander Library to pick up a copy of the excerpts being discussed.
Good Stewards of the Earth Series:
REDUCE, REUSE, UPCYCLE: The Art of Bookbinding
Monday, April 29th
6 pm – 8 pm
In partnership with REBOUND
Our Good Stewards of the Earth Series concludes with a workshop to help you master the art of bookbinding and upcycling. We can’t wait to see what masterpieces you create from entirely repurposed materials!
Sinks Canyon State Park Book Club
May 15th at 6 pm
The next Sinks Canyon State Park Book Club pick is The Big Year! Swing by the Lander Library to pick up a copy of the book. You don’t even need a library card to participate (but we think you might as well get one while you’re here ☺). Then join us on May 15th to discuss the book and watch the movie!