Lander gymnasts finished big at state competition; fundraising underway for regionals

(Lander, WY) – Rising Star Gymnastics recently competed at state, where they qualified six gymnasts for regionals and had several top finishes.

Coach Cami Hammond shared the following state competition finishes: Level 6 took 2nd; Level 4 took 4th; Savannah Taylor was 4th all around and beam champion; Aleigha Hammond was 5th all around; Anna Christian took 3rd on beam and 3rd all around; Callia Scribner took 4th on beam and 7th overall; Alayna Blackburn took 5th all around; Sawyer Arnold took 1st on vault; Brooklyn White took 3rd all around; Kora Hamilton took 8th with a PR on vault, floor and all around; Riley Pounds took 1st for vault, 3rd on bars and 4th overall (her very first year competing); and Addi Smart took 2nd on bars.

“We’ve been doing awesome,” shared Coach Hammond. “We’ve had a really, really good season.”

With over 30 girls competing with Rising Star Gymnastics this past season and Levels 5-8 practicing in the gym 16 hours per week, it’s no wonder they were invited to and did really well at numerous competitions.

“Our Level 6 took first at almost every one of their competitions that they went to this year, and then we had a few disappointments at state,” Coach Hammond continued. “We ended up taking 2nd, which is kind of a bummer, but you know, they all did so very, very well.”

Aleigha Hammond, Savannah Taylor, Brooklyn White, Josefina Olsson, Charlie McDonald, and Sawyer Arnold all qualified for regionals, which will be held in Little Rock, Arkansas starting May 27.

They are currently holding a fundraiser to help cover the cost of plane tickets, hotels, and competition fees. Click here to donate.

They are also recruiting now for next season, Coach Hammond explained. They are in the gym year-round and now is the time to join as they are learning routines for next season and conditioning.

Rising Star Gymnastics is also hosting their very first home meet on October 28. This will bring in gymnasts from across Wyoming and surrounding states.

Learn more about Rising Star Gymnastics on Facebook or their website.

Level 3 (h/t Rising Star Gymnastics) Level 4 (h/t Rising Star Gymnastics) Level 2 (h/t Rising Star Gymnastics) Level 6 (h/t Rising Star Gymnastics) Level 7 (h/t Rising Star Gymnastics)