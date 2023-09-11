Lander Brewing Company earned medals at Wyoming Craft Brewers Cup

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Brewing Company brought home two medals from the inaugural Wyoming Craft Brewers Cup last week.

“The cup was hosted at Laramie County Community College on Friday, Sept. 8 by the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild,” according to Cap City News. “The guild is an organization that supports and connects the state’s craft beer community through advocacy, education and promotion.”

This was the first professional statewide beer competition hosted by the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild.

Lander Brewing Company’s Rock Chuck Rye took home gold in the American-Style Brown Ale category, and their Red Winged Bomber took home the bronze in the American-Style Stout.

The complete list of winners can be viewed here.