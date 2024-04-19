In loving memory, Utahnna Dawn “Nana” BearComesOut

Utahnna Dawn “Nana” BearComesOut, 36, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Traditional American Indian funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, 4/20/24 at the Boys and Girls Club in Fort Washakie with Arlen Shoyo Sr. officiating.

Interment will be at Clair Cemetery on Engavo Lane in Fort Washakie. Utahnna will be at her mother’s residence (47 Engavo Lane) for two nights Thursday 4/18/24 and Friday 4/19/24. Thursday will be a viewing. Friday a traditional evening service and wake will be at 7 P.M.

Utahnna D “Nana” was born Sep. 4, 1987, in Crow Agency, MT. she is the daughter of Delta (Clair) Azbill and the late Anthony T. BearComesOut.

Ms. BearComesOut was a lifelong resident of the Wind River Indian Reservation. At the time time of her passing she was an executive housekeeper at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Lander, WY. She attended school at Wyoming Indian Elementary/Jr. High, she graduated high school at Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota.

Her family said she enjoyed sewing, drawing, and working at her current job, and being around family, especially her children Keshon BearComesOut and Aiyanna Tillman who were her pride and joy.

Ms. BearComesOut is survived by her two children Keshon and Aiyanna; mother, Delta (Clair) Azbill; brother, Jarred BearComesOut; sisters, Claire (Alex Friday) Spoonhunter, Chanel Azbill (Smokey Friday), Rafina Azbill, Janice Azbill, Sharly King, Spring BearComesOut, Wynter George, Leta (Hill) Trosper, Samantha (Ambrose) Brown, Shoshana (Will) Friday; grandmother, Anita Clair; aunts, Carma (George) Redman, Patricia (Danni) Eagle, Joetta Yellowrobe, Tina (BearComesOut) Leamons, Mary BearComesOut, Angeline BearComesOut; uncle, Jayson Clair and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and she loved all of them. Extended families include, BearComesOut, Longjaw, Bearquiver, Walklong, Marshall, Azbill, Wadda, Neido, Pingree, Shoyo, and other families from Idaho, Utah, and Montana.

She is preceded in death by her father, Anthony T. BearComesOut; stepfather, Marvin G. Azbill; grandparents, Delphine Clair, Joe and Agnes Bear Sr.; great-grandparents, Harrison and Anna Shoyo Sr.; great-grandmother, Ida Nacota; great-grandfathers, Dan B. Clair and Lee Wayne Wadda; brothers, Winston B. Spoonhunter, Jackson Clair Sr.; uncles, Shawn Clair, Joe Bear Jr., Emery BearComesOut; aunts, Jeanette BearComesOut, Veronica BearComesOut, Lana (BearComesOut) Bixby; cousin, Monica BearComesOut; niece, Madison Clair; and her good friend Faye Hill.

Services are in the care of the Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander.

