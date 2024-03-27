In loving memory, Lonnie Dee Hendricks

Lonnie Dee Hendricks

Sunrise: March 19, 1960

Sunset: March 23, 2024

Lonnie passed away in Fort Washakie, he was 64 years old. He was born in Vernal, Utah to Iva McAdams and Floyd Hendricks. He lived in LaPoint, Vernal, and Salt Lake City, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming and in 1990 he made Fort Washakie his home.

Lonnie graduated from Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming with an Associates of Applied Science Degree in Welding. After graduation he worked for BTI as a welder in Lost Cabins. He did labor work for people and local companies. He was the maintenance worker for the Wind River Dialysis Center until his health declined.

In his younger days he played on a little league baseball team, which was his favorite sport. His favorite baseball player was Jose Canseco.

Lonnie liked to read books, watch action/drama movies, welding, working on vehicles, listening to music and enjoyed going fishing and camping with his brother and nephews. Lonnie was a humble man and kept to himself, but he would help anyone that needed it. He also had a good sense of humor.

Lonnie is survived by his brothers; John (Marilyn) Sanderson of Vernal, Utah, Herman (Velberta) Coando of California, David (Robbie) Hendricks of Murray, Utah. Sisters; Barbara (Craig) Ryan of Mona, Utah, Hermalee Coando (Carl Elliot) of Stanwood, Washington. Nephews; John Hutchings, Anthony and Christopher Coando, Mikell Sanderson, James Coando, Austin David Nashoalook Coando, Alex Hendricks, Tyson Hendricks, Jeremy Newell, Kristopher Kay, Paul and David Coando. Nieces; Cristie Guina, Jennifer Newell-White, Julie Nashoalook Coando, Toni Sanderson, McKelle Jensen, Whitney Hendricks, Nikki Durkee, Sky Christiensen. Aunt: Lucille McAdams. Also, his extended family of many nieces, nephews, Hendricks, McAdams, and Murray.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents, grandfathers; Charles Hendricks and Lonjo McAdams Grandmother; Marguerite Murray, Uncles; Oren “Butch” McAdams and Dutch McAdams Aunts; Marguerite Van Brothers; Rex Coando, Stephen “Tuna” Hendricks, Guy Hendricks and Patrick Coando Sister; Laura Sanderson Nieces; Shonna Mayes and Anda Hutchings Nephews; Mark Coando, Irwin Hendricks, and Fredrick Hendricks.

