A Viewing for Jesse Louis Monroe, 32, will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Monroe passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at his home in Arapahoe, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.