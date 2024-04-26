In loving memory, Howard “Buddy” Williams

Howard “Buddy” Williams ,70, of Riverton died Thursday, April 18, 2024, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held on May 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm, at the Neighborhood Alliance Church on Riverview Rd., Pastor James Davis will officiate. The family will be honoring him privately at grave side at a later time.

Buddy was born on August 3, 1953 in Riverton to James E and Dorothy L (Lingar) Williams. Buddy was raised in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School.

Buddy was a counselor at the Easter Seals Camp for special needs children during summer breaks while in high school. Buddy went to work in the uranium industry at the Lucky Mc Mill in Gas Hills after graduation. He was then introduced to the coin vending industry and proceeded to start his own business, Good Buddy’s Coin-op which he owned and operated for over 40 years covering the state of Wyoming.

Buddy was the beloved husband of Debra Lawson Williams for almost 35 years. He was the loving father for two sons, Jebadiah Lawson and Leonard Williams and an incredible grandfather to Zedakiah Lawson.

Buddy lived his life with strong values of hard work, honesty, integrity and humor. Buddy was a second dad to Stacey Lawson, Ryan Foos, Jake Bolte and Brandon Norworthy.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends.

Buddy was a dedicated family man. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy of love and dedication lives on in the hearts of those he touched.

He was preceded in death by two daughters Amy and Maria and his parents James and Dorothy Williams and many other family and friends.