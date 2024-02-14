In loving memory, Henry Finch Slingerland

Henry Finch Slingerland passed away on February 9th, 2024 in Lander, Wyoming. He was 65 years old. He was born on June, 6th 1958 to Henry Finch Slingerland Sr. and Dorothy A. Slingerland in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In Finch’s youth, he was an avid skier, he enjoyed spending weekends with his dad in Jackson Hole. He graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1976. He attended Arizona Automotive Institute in Phoenix, AZ, and WyoTech in Laramie, WY. Upon graduation, he accepted a job in New Hampshire where he would spend roughly a year working as a mechanic before his dad called him back to Wyoming to manage the family-owned, Red Canyon Ranch.

He spent most of his life working with his family on both the ranch in Lander and the farm in Hudson. He lived each day proud to represent the Spear S brand. He enjoyed working with cattle, and on mechanical equipment while always making sure to have the classics (AC/DC and Pink Floyd) playing in the background. There wasn’t a piece of equipment or a vehicle he couldn’t fix. Additionally, they were all painted with one of his signature colors: John Deere green, annoying yellow, lime green, or Ford blue.

He was never without a “project” and was a true “Tinker Tom” at heart. Every vehicle, and tractor had a name, and with that came a never-ending to-do list to make sure they were all well-maintained. His friends and family fondly referred to his projects as “Finching-around”.

He loved riding dirt bikes and made sure his two kids were riding with him long before they could walk. He was a kid at heart as well and will always be remembered as a true free spirit.

Finch Slingerland was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Finch Slingerland Sr. and Dorothy A. Slingerland, brother Obed Slingerland, and nephew Asa Slingerland.

Finch is survived in death by his daughter Corinna Slingerland, son Christopher Slingerland, sister

Tahlma (John) Ahlers, step-mother Nanette Slingerland, niece Melissa (Derek) Dailey, nephews John Henry (Melanie) Ahlers and Obed Slingerland Jr., granddaughter Adleigh Cerrone-Slingerland, and his beloved four-legged sidekick, Sadie.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com