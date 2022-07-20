In loving memory, Gayle Patricia (Newman) Grabill

Gayle Patricia (Newman) Grabill was born May 10, 1947 at Minot, ND to Gerald and Mildred Newman. She was raised on the family farm. Gayle passed away July 15, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wy from surgical complications. She lived to be 75 years old.

She graduated from Sawyer, ND in 1965. She met her future husband, Larry, who was stationed in the Air Force in Minot, ND. They were married on June 25, 1965 shortly after Larry got out of the Air Force. They had three children that were all born in Rawlins, Wyoming, Shelley, Brent, and Bradley.

Shortly after marrying they moved to Wamsutter, Wyoming where Larry worked for Union Pacific Railroad. Larry worked various jobs throughout the state of Wyoming. In 1977 they moved to Lander WY where Larry eventually started his own plumbing business. Gayle was his business manager. She also worked in a pediatric clinic in Lander.

Gayle was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1985, a year after her husband. She really enjoyed talking to ones about the future hope of living in a paradise here on earth. She and Larry also volunteered their time to help build several Kingdom Halls and spent two weeks in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina helping with relief work. One of the highlights of her spiritual career was spending time in Nicaragua where her daughter and son-in-law were missionaries.

Gayle enjoyed many adventures in Teton Park, taking pictures of grizzly bears, and fishing. While the rest of the family tried to catch trout, she put us to shame catching carp and suckers. She enjoyed making objects from glass such as hummingbirds and wedding cake decorations. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, picking june (service) berries, and exploring old houses with her sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry; daughter Shelley (Willy) Davault of Greensboro, NC; son Brent (Shelby) Grabill of Reno, NV; Bradley (Connie) Grabill of Douglas, WY; and grandson Tyler Grabill volunteering in Patterson, NY; a brother, Gary Newman of Minot, ND, sisters Linda Howe of Velva, ND, and Diane Hensel of Park Rapids, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Mildred Newman.

A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 835 E. Main St, Lander, WY. A viewing of the service will also be available via Zoom.