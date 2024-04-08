In loving memory, David Lehi Martin

David Lehi Martin

Sunrise August 8th 1970 – Sunset April 4th 2024

Wake April 10th 2024 7:00pm

Funeral April 11th 2024 2:00pm

Location: 135 Cameahwait St Fort Washakie WY 82514 Time: 2:00

David Martin was Born in Libby MT. To Thelma Genereaux-Sather & Dwaine Martin. David grew up in Libby MT/Roosevelt UT. Last place of residence was Arapaho WY. He attended school in Libby MT, Graduated Union High School class of “88”. He attended Iron Worker of America in Chicago Illinois. He enrolled into the Police Academy in Artesia, New Mexico started his Services as a Correctional officer in Browning MT & then became a BIA Officer in Fort Washakie WY.

He was raised in traditional ways. He was a Sun-dancer, grass dancer, played hand games, attended sweats & prayer meetings.

He grew up enjoying wrestling, softball, motorcycles & playing his guitar. His world was lit up by his Grandson Storm whom he helped raise. He was always the one to terrorize & laugh with everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Tena Brown-Martin, Parents Thelma & Melvin Sather. Dwaine Martin (MT) Children: Rutherford James (Priscilla) Longhair Martin (UT), Carley Beydler (James), Corey Beydler. Siblings: Mike (Amie) Martin (UT), Melanie (Leroy) Hatch, Rebecca FairBrother (MT). (Aunts/Uncles) Mary Kane, Nathan John (Florenda) Genereaux (UT), Lela (Tony) Bell, Grandchildren: Elvis Joseph Storm Beydler, Vivian & Lelilah Longhair.

Nieces/Nephews: Meleta (Stephen) C’hair, Alec (Brandon) LopezMorataya, Cole (Nicole) Martin, Brooklynn Martin, Addisen Martin, Josh (Victoria) Posey, Tasha Warred, BoShane Sather.

Great Aunts: Mary Jane Googles, Rose (John) Wadda

Great Nieces/Nephews: Kei Serawop, William, Marley, Jaxson & Corrina C’hair, Prasayus Lakota, Leta, & Tulio Lopez Morataya. Rylan Sather, Winter Serawop. Families of Hill, Aoah, Trosper, Curry, Iorg, Posey, Velarde, Shavanaux. Serawop, C’hair Families.

Proceeded in Death by: Grandparents Nathan & Winona Genereaux, Elmer Sather Ruby Powell. Aunts/Uncles: Orbana (Duane) Cady, Eli (Ella) Hill, Sarah Aoah, Delorse (Dennis) Thayer, Nelda Aoah, Alice McGill, Dexter Aoah, Glenda (Kenneth) Trosper, Ellen (Dillion) Serawop, Dick (Yvonne) Curry, Danny (Carol) Iorg. Cousins: Marissa Kane, Lance, Daniel, Bruce Shavanaux, Steven Kane, Christopher, Steven Trosper, Guthrie Serawop, Loydene, Alta, Fred, Minerva Hill

David will be greatly missed by all.

