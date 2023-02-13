In loving memory, Byron Sage

Byron Sage was born on May 3, 1941 at Fort Washakie to Joseph and Hazel Sage. He attended primary school at St. Michaels Episcopal Mission in Ethete, Wyoming. He went on to attend Fremont County Vocational High School, earning a basketball scholarship to Powell Community College. Byron served in the Army from September 29, 1964 to June 24, 1966. He was stationed in Orleans, France. He married Janis Chingman on April 8, 1967 at St. Michaels Mission. They remained happily married for 55 years. Byron was an outstanding basketball player, traveling to various states with the Wind River Indians. He was a WVEA member and an avid billiards player for 30+ years. He enjoyed singing karaoke, fishing, and playing guitar. Byron loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.

Byron’s survivors include his wife, Janis Sage, children, Denise Medicinehorse (Jess, Christina Sage (Lanee), Joseph Sage (Shanelle), and Jennifer YellowBoy, grandchildren, Johnathon, Dominic, Derek Medicinehorse, Sharice, Jeremy, Lance Jr., Destiny LaJeunesse, Raedrea, Kaesha, Maelyn, Marlena Sage, brother, Bill Sage (Joan), sisters, Joetta (Ron) Armour, Smyrna (Lloyd) Sage-Winn, Ardyenne (Cesar) Sage0Ruvalcaba, many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and also families of Friday, Thunder, Bitner, Goggles, Trosper, Quiver, and St. Clair.

Byron was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sage Sr., and his mother, Hazel (Trosper) Sage, brothers, Joseph Sage Jr., Allison Sage Sr., Gerald Sage Sr., sisters, Vernita Sage, Rosalie Sage (LaBeau), Velina (Becky) Sage-Quiver, Veeda Sage, granddaughter, Melissa Medicinehorse, son-in-law, Dominia Medicinehorse Sr., nephews, Redstone Curry, Ethan Hereford, Gerald Sage Jr., Thad Tidzump, niece, Kathy Sage.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming. An all-night visitation will be held at 7:00 P.M., Monday, February 13, 2023 at #14 Thunder Lane in Ethete, Wyoming.

