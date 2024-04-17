In loving memory, Alfred Oldman

Services for Alfred Oldman, 72, passed away in Tesuque, New Mexico on Friday, April 5, 2024. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Great Plains Hall. Traditional services will be 10:00 am on Friday, April 11, 2024, at Great Plains Hall. Followed by burial at Headly Cemetery.

Alfred Leslie Oldman was born in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Mary Lucy Headley Oldman and David Oldman. He was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and carried the native name of HoTou’ (Thows Down).

Alfred worked the oil fields, was a language and culture teacher, CHR, and Bingo caller for 789.

He was a Roadman for the Native American Church and traveled many places. He helped numerous people along the way and made many friends some became like family.

Most of all Alfred loved all his grandchildren, he was so proud of all of them.

He is survived by his wife, Rosina Oldman of Albuquerque , New Mexico; sons, Andrew Chavez of Oregon and Fonzie (Malissia Romero) Oldman of Taos, New Mexico, and Mike Jenkins; daughters, Thomasine Chavez of Pocatello, Idaho, Hisei (Vernon Villa) Oldman, and Mallory Oldman of Tesuque Pueblo, New Mexico, Alfreda Behan, Faith Rosetta, Alissa Marden, Snickers Garcia; grandchildren, Rolando, Sheridan, Coda, Andrew JR, Shawtay, Nadia, Emilio, Cecelia, Kyle, Eian, Ho3o, Izick, Nooxo, Klair, Aniya, Garnette, Robert, Hanawenh, Lillian, Aries, Nettie, Isiah, and Weta; sisters, Mary Agnes Ghost Bear, Lavina Bell, Sharon Garcia, Maryann C’Hair, and Alvena Headly; many brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews. The families of Goggles, C’Hair, Headly, Oldman, Duran, and Blackburn. We apologize if we missed anyone at this sad time.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralService.com

Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.