High winds, warmer temperatures, western snow persist for Friday; snow likely tonight in Wind River Mountain, Lander area

(Fremont County, WY) – Friday, March 1 will see another strong Pacific trough pushing in from the west, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, which will cause stronger winds from that direction, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Lipson says those southwest winds continue tonight, gusting up to 35 mph, and by then we should see some snow in the Wind River Mountains, with Lander getting some blowover snow flurries.

He also added that we should expect another strong Pacific cold front for Saturday, with even stronger winds and scattered rain/snow showers.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow will continue across western Wyoming today, heavy at times, and to expect travel impacts through Saturday as these conditions persist across the area.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most, with Dubois and the South Pass area down at 37 degrees.

Lows tonight will be the lower 30’s and upper 20’s for most. h/t NWSR