Katanalynn Rose Snyder was born 02/01/2024 in Lander to Emily Mitchell and Joshuacyle Snyder. This #little was 6lbs 2oz and measured 17 inches long.

We. Would like to welcome our little girl to the world. We love you so much

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

