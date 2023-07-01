HappeningNow: LVFD Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department is currently hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Lander Fire Hall at 4th and Garfield until 10 am today, July 1.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

Funds go toward equipment and extra sets of gear, shared firefighter Josh Heninger.

They are also looking for volunteers.

“Our roster is about half full right now,” he continued. “We have 26-27 people on our roster, and our roster is deemed full at 43. So, we’re definitely always looking for people.”

Head on down to 4th and Garfield to fill up and chat with your local firefighters! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10