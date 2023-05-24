Get Ready: for the Riverton Branch Library Summer Reading Program!

Summer is finally upon us and so is Summer Reading! Join the Riverton Branch Library June 1st-July 31st for fun programming, exciting events, awesome giveaways and more.

Each department features their own summer surprises and fun! The YS Department will kick it off with the Kindness Carnival June 1st. In the “Grown up” department every book read gives you the chance to win a record player with speakers, a Nintendo Switch, or one of our weekly giveaways.

We have Movies on the Lawn, take away crafts all summer long, and as always, our favorite, Chalk the Walk.

Find out about these and more by calling 307-856-3556, keeping an eye on the Riverton Branch Library Facebook page, or stopping by!