Garage Sales this Weekend!

Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!

55 Far View Circle

Riverton

Start Date: 06/24/2023

End Date: 06/24/2023

Start Time: 09:00 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

275/60/R20 Hankook Dynapro 11ST AT2 Tires only 4 Thousand Miles. $400

Women’s Clothes, Summer & Winter. Mens Shirts. Household stuff. Ford f150 floor mats and bed liner. Extras!!

940 McDougall Dr

Lander

Start Date: 06/24/2023

End Date: 06/24/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

L-Shaped Desk, Toddler Bed(New), Used Toddler Bed, Dressers, Cube Organizers, Recliner, Stroller, Baby Bouncer, Baby Swing,Baby girl clothes ranging from 3 months up to 5T, Baby boy clothes 3 months to 9 months, Other Baby items, Women’s Clothing, Household items and more.

214 E Jefferson Ave

Riverton

Start Date: 06/24/2023

End Date: 06/24/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

*Fremont County Roller Derby team benefit*

The FCRD team is holding their annual multi-family garage sale! We have a beautiful table and chair set, a weed whacker, a large dog kennel, a 7 foot teddy bear, 2 chicken rotisseries, a futon, lemonade, baked goods, and much more!

4101 Saint Andrews Pl

Riverton

Start Date: 06/24/2023

End Date: 06/24/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

Multi-family garage sale. Due to a move and recent kitchen remodel, we have some good options: kitchen table and chairs, electric stove, dresser, furniture, filing cabinet, grill, bike, life jackets, water toys, grill, clothes, decorations, and a few collectables.

13 SaddleUP Trail (formerly 1592 Squaw Creek Rd)

Lander

Start Date: 06/25/2023

End Date: 06/25/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 12:00 pm

Some vintage furniture, misc. household items, toys, many signed and numbered art prints, outdoor camping gear, horse tack and tools. Very reasonably priced. Less than 1/2 mile off of Sinks Canyon Rd on Squaw Creek Rd on the right.

15 Rocky Court

Lander

Start Date: 06/23/2023

End Date: 06/24/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 04:00 pm

Kayaks, fishing equip, kitchen stuff, clothing, camping equip and so much more.

