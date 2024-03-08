Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Bowen Jacobs & Gannon Gustafuson

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Bowen Jacobs, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week.

Bowen consistently demonstrates hard work and serves as a positive example for his peers. His approach to assignments reflects a growth mindset, showcasing his determination and resilience in the face of challenges.



Gannon Gustafuson, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week.

Gannon is always kind and helpful to his friends and teachers. He cares about his schoolwork and works so hard all day, every day. It is fun to be around Gannon, and GPE is lucky to have him!