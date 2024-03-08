More

    Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Bowen Jacobs & Gannon Gustafuson

    County 10
    County 10

    Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

    Bowen Jacobs, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. 

    Bowen consistently demonstrates hard work and serves as a positive example for his peers. His approach to assignments reflects a growth mindset, showcasing his determination and resilience in the face of challenges.

    Gannon Gustafuson, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. 

    Advertisement

    Gannon is always kind and helpful to his friends and teachers. He cares about his schoolwork and works so hard all day, every day. It is fun to be around Gannon, and GPE is lucky to have him!

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.