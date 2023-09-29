Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Bentley Keller & Josephine Palazzolo

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Bentley Keller, a 1st grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Bentley comes to school ready to learn each and every day. He is incredibly kind to everyone. You can often see him walking down the hall smiling at teachers and other students. He is polite and respectful at all times of the day. We are so lucky to have an excellent, hard-working student like Bentley in our school!

Josephine Palazzolo, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Josephine is always willing to go above and beyond helping her friends in the classroom. She makes sure no one feels left out and will play with anyone outside that she sees walking all alone. She has a positive attitude towards everything she tries to do and brings a joyful spirit to all of us!

