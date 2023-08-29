Fremont County high school volleyball scoreboard Aug 29 – Sept 2

(Fremont County, WY) – The second week of the volleyball season is mostly tournament play and features one big event in Fremont County at Wind River and Wyoming Indian High Schools. One Fremont County team will participate in Cody’s “Border Wars.” Riverton’s Lady Wolverines head to Gillette for tournament play. Up-to-date results on some matches can be found on Twitter/X.

If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Tuesday

Lander at Jackson 5 p.m.

Friday

Wind River/Wyoming Indian Invite

Shoshoni vs Dubois 1 p.m. (Wyoming Indian High School)

Shoshoni vs Farson 3 p.m. (Wyoming Indian High School)

Shoshoni vs Little Snake River 5 p.m. (Wyoming Indian High School)

Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River participating from Fremont County but have not received their schedules of opponents at this time.

Boarder Wars at Cody (Rolling Schedule after first matches)

Lander vs Miles City, MT 2:30 p.m.

Lander vs Billings Central

Gillette Tournament

Riverton vs Burns 11 a.m. The match will be played at Campbell County High School

Riverton at Campbell County 1 p.m.

Riverton vs Wheatland 6 p.m. The match will be played at Campbell County High School



Saturday

Wind River/Wyoming Indian Invite

Shoshoni vs Saratoga 9 a.m. (Wyoming Indian High School)

Shoshoni vs Greybull 11 a.m. (Wyoming Indian High School)

Shoshoni vs Tongue River 1 p.m. (Wyoming Indian High School)

Boarder Wars at Cody (Rolling schedule after first matches)

Lander vs Fergus 8 a.m.

Lander vs Hardin

Gillette Tournament

Riverton vs TBD based on results on Friday.