Fremont County football scoreboard

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County football teams will be in action Thursday and Friday this week. Wind River will battle Wyoming Indian to highlight Thursday night for the county.

It’s also rivalry week for Lander and Riverton where the two teams will clash for the Keeper of the Gold Traveling Trophy! County 10 will have coverage on multiple platforms. You can check them out below on how to tune in!

Dubois and Shoshoni will be on the road this week. St. Stephens has again forfeited their contest this time against Big Piney.

Advertisement

Thursday

#2 Wind River 66 Wyoming Indian 8

#4 Dubois 88 Meeteetse 41

Friday

Riverton 50 Lander 21 Wolverines snap a five-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Riverside 36 Shoshoni 19