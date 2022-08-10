Fremont County Dispatch Center is fourth busiest in Wyoming

(Fremont County, WY) – During the Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Sheriff Ryan Lee shared numbers during his monthly briefing regarding the status of the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center.

Those numbers were prepared and provided to him by the Wyoming Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association. That information showed the Fremont County Dispatch Center as ranking number one as the busiest center across the State of Wyoming for 911 calls.

Today, August 10, Sheriff Lee shared that the information he was provided and shared was not correct. The numbers for our local center were overshot, while the numbers for the Laramie County Dispatch Center were undershot.

The Fremont County Dispatch Center is actually ranked as the fourth busiest center in the State of Wyoming, with 14,385 emergency 911 calls received in 2021. Fremont County ranks right behind Sweetwater County, with Natrona County second and Laramie County first out of a total of 33 dispatch centers across Wyoming.

“The work conducted by our Emergency Dispatchers is extraordinary and I salute their efforts to help keep Fremont County a safe place to live,” Lee said in a press release. “I apologize to both the Fremont County Commission and the public for any confusion.”