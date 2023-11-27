Festival of Trees Family Night offers festive fun for the whole family

Get ready for an evening filled with holiday magic and family fun at the Festival of Trees Family Night on Thursday, November 30th! This heartwarming event, hosted by Community Entry Services, invites the community to kick off the festive season. Best of all, Family Night is completely free to the public, ensuring that everyone can join in on the merriment.

Step into a wonderland of beautifully decorated trees and preview the creative work that volunteers and sponsors have crafted this year. From traditional to whimsical designs, these trees will set the holiday mood. Plus, there are a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Attendees can warm up with a delicious bowl of soup, write a letter to Santa, enjoy cotton candy, and decorate cookies. There will also be face painting and a cake walk. Pictures with Santa will also be available by Shelle Anderson Photography (please note that there will be a charge for these photos).

The Festival of Trees Family Night runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Fremont Center in Riverton. Bring your family and friends for an evening of festive activities.

This event is free to enjoy thanks to the following sponsors: L & L Production, County Title, Hi Mountain Seasonings, Shane Lesher Processing and Justin Clyde Consulting.