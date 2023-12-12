FCSD #1 to discuss school bus safety program, public record requests/fees, more at tonight’s school board meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board will convene for a regular meeting tonight at 6:00 PM, in the district office located at 863 Sweetwater Street.
The meeting is open to the public and is also available via Zoom, with Meeting ID: 886 8393 2958, and Passcode: pcZ0bD.
You can also listen in by calling the following numbers and entering the information below:
Agenda items for the evening include:
- Election of officers
- Second readings for policy reviews concerning school bus safety program and the public record request/fee process
- A review of: board committees and building liaisons, substance abuse community outreach and partnerships, and recruitment and retention
To view the full agenda, click here.