FCSD #1 to discuss school bus safety program, public record requests/fees, more at tonight’s school board meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board will convene for a regular meeting tonight at 6:00 PM, in the district office located at 863 Sweetwater Street.

The meeting is open to the public and is also available via Zoom, with Meeting ID: 886 8393 2958, and Passcode: pcZ0bD.

You can also listen in by calling the following numbers and entering the information below:

+12532050468,,88683932958#,,,,*851783# US

+12532158782,,88683932958#,,,,*851783# US (Tacoma)



Agenda items for the evening include:

Election of officers

Second readings for policy reviews concerning school bus safety program and the public record request/fee process

A review of: board committees and building liaisons, substance abuse community outreach and partnerships, and recruitment and retention

To view the full agenda, click here.