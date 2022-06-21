Election 2022: Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Republican Election Forum

(Casper, WY) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host a 2022 candidates’ forum for the office of Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction in a live-streamed event on June 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public at Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne (910 Barbara Street, Casper, Wyoming).

The forum is presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Wyoming PBS. Facilitators for the forum are Craig Blumenshine, former Wyoming PBS Sr. Public Affairs Producer and Steve Peck, Wyoming PBS Sr. Public Affairs Producer.

An invitation has been extended to all Republican candidates for the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction. There is one Democratic candidate who has also filed for the office. It is anticipated that Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne will host a future general election forum for candidates moving forward to that election.

Advertisement

The format for Thursday’s forum will include questions by the facilitators, Boys & Girls Club teens in attendance, and general audience members.

For those not able to attend, the forum can be viewed via live stream below:

The forum aligns with the civic engagement mission of Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne, where students experience a complete economy: business transactions, profit and loss, payroll, insurance premiums, town government and civics.