Dry, mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday; expect gusty winds for some areas

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the cold temperatures from yesterday will be short lived, as surface high pressure settles into the area today, February 28, with mostly sunny conditions throughout the day.

Expect partly cloudy conditions tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that winds increase over the Wind Corridor today, with strong gusty winds at times and breezy conditions possible elsewhere.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with Riverton and Shoshoni in the lower 40’s, and the South Pass area at 23 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 20’s for most. h/t NWSR