County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 3, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Main Street, 5:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised two juveniles stole a mag torch kit; a 13 year old and a 14 year old were contacted, cited for theft

Intoxication: Main Street, 7:05 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was fighting in the restroom; UTL