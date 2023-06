(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Service in Riverton, below-average temperatures continue, with widespread showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

A few strong storms may produce brief gusts, small hail, and heavy rain.

Storms weaken around sunset, with isolated showers lingering overnight

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s again today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR