Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming is offering Sports Physicals- Make an appointment now!

Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming is offering Sports physicals for the upcoming school year! They will host two special clinics in both Riverton and Lander. You do not need to be an existing patient, but an appointment is required. Schedule during office hours, or during special extended evening hours as listed below.
Riverton | Sports Physicals
August 7th and 8th
3pm – 6pm
1035 Rose Lane / (307) 463-7160
To schedule an appointment, click here.
Lander | Sports Physicals & Open House
August 9th and 10th
4pm – 7pm
8185 State Highway 789 / (307) 332-2185
To schedule an appointment, click here.