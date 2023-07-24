Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming is offering Sports Physicals- Make an appointment now!

Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming is offering Sports physicals for the upcoming school year! They will host two special clinics in both Riverton and Lander. You do not need to be an existing patient, but an appointment is required. Schedule during office hours, or during special extended evening hours as listed below.

Riverton | Sports Physicals

August 7th and 8th

3pm – 6pm

1035 Rose Lane / (307) 463-7160

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Lander | Sports Physicals & Open House

August 9th and 10th

4pm – 7pm

8185 State Highway 789 / (307) 332-2185

To schedule an appointment, click here.