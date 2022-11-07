City of Riverton Sanitation, Yard Waste and Curbside Recycling Update

On Friday, November 11, 2022, all City of Riverton Offices will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.

If your Sanitation, Yard Waste or Recycling is normally picked up on Friday, it will be picked up on Thursday, November 10th. Please remember that your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

Last day for residential yard waste pick-up for the 2022 season is November 18th.

Advertisement

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 307-856-3687.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton