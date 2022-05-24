‘Chase your dreams, but always know the road that will lead you home again;” Wind River High School Class of 2022 graduation

(Pavillion, WY) – The Wind River High School Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation ceremony in the school gym late Sunday afternoon, who, along with two musical performances from graduates, were ushered into the next stages of their lives to the words of “The Cowboy Rides Away” by George Strait. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo

After the students took their seats, High School Principal Justin Walker welcomed the crowd before telling graduates and those in attendance that “Life is like a bank account, the more you put into it, the more you get out of it.”

Walker then thanked the graduating class for providing moments for him to put in his account, before handing things over to Sage Davidson and Taylor Pattison.

Sage performed the National Anthem on upright bass, and Taylor sang "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus. WRHS Principal Justin Walker begins the ceremony. h/t Vince Tropea photo Sage Davidson performs for the crowd. h/t Vince Tropea photo Taylor Pattison sings for fellow graduates. h/t Vince Tropea photo

After the student performances, guest speaker Heather Holbert took the stage.

Holbert, a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Marine Corps, spoke on the importance of family in terms of keeping your core values, whether that be biological family or the ones created throughout life.

She closed by reminding students to hold on to those values, especially when "city slicker kids make you feel lesser than." Guest speaker Heather Holbert h/t Vince Tropea photo

Salutatorian Taylor Pattison and Valedictorian Reece Hindman followed next with their addresses.

“You may choose to follow many paths, or make your own,” Pattison told the crowd as she then shared stories/attributes of a number of her fellow graduates.

“The world better watch out, the WRHS Class of 2022 is coming your way!” she concluded.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group to share this day with,” commented Hindman, who is planning a career in law enforcement.

She then stressed the importance of building a support network, before reminding graduates to, “Always try your best. You are not meant to be perfect, you are meant to fail.”

After a slideshow, the Class of 2022 was then presented with their diplomas. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Once diplomas were handed out, the drumming/singing group War Path played an "Honor Song," and students then turned their tassels to signify their graduate status, and began the processional. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Congratulations Cougars!