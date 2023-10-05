Cases for Fremont County duo who led law enforcement on September 11 high speed chase bound for District Court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – The preliminary hearings were recently held for Jakota Wolfname and Stacie Tidzump, two Fremont County residents who reportedly led the law enforcement on a high speed chase through Riverton on September 11, and the cases are now bound for District Court.

October 13 arraignment hearings have been set for both.

Wolfname faces charges for felony possession of a controlled substance (liquid), enhanced penalty possession of methamphetamine in liquid form (3rd or subsequent charge), two counts of enhanced aggravated fleeing or eluding police (2nd or subsequent), reckless driving, and license required.

Tidzump faces a charge for aggravated fleeing or eluding police (2nd or subsequent), and was also cited for: possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of vehicle, interference with peace officer, reckless driving, speeding, no valid driver’s license, and running stop signs.

