7 deaths reported on Wyoming state roadways in December, including 2 in Fremont County; 130 to date for 2022

(Statewide) – There have been seven reported deaths on Wyoming state roadways for the month of December, and 130 total deaths for 2022, according to preliminary reports from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Two of those fatal crashes occurred in Fremont County.

The first took place on WY 28 on December 4, and resulted in the death of 63-year-old Wyoming woman Susan Macon.

The reports states Macon was northbound on WY 28 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost traction and began to spin. The vehicle exited the roadway to the west, where it tripped and rolled before coming to rest on the west side of the right-of-way fence.

Road and weather conditions were listed as icy and frosty with blowing snow, and the report indicates speed was a possible contributing factor. Macon was wearing a seatbelt.

The second fatal crash in Fremont County took place on US 26 / US 287 on December 7, and resulted in the death of 29-year-old Wyoming man Aaron Bigknife.

The report states that Bigknife’s vehicle was westbound when it exited the roadway and impacted the westbound right-of-way fence, which caused a cross-member post on the fence to injure him fatally. The vehicle continued along an irrigation ditch until it vaulted and entered an end-over-end rollover, finally coming to a rest on its roof in the ditch.

The report indicates driver inattention was a possible contributing factor, and that Bigknife was wearing a seatbelt.

The other fatal crashes include the following:

Fransisco Sosa Rioyos, 23, Utah. December 5, Sweetwater County, I 80 / US 30. Two vehicles involved. Two injuries. No possible contributing factors listed. Unknown if seat belt was in use.

Justian Browning, 41, Wyoming. December 10, Campbell County, I 90. Two vehicles involved. No possible contributing factors listed. Unknown if seat belt was in use.

Mindy Burns, 67, Wyoming. December 14, Sublette County, US 191. Two Vehicles involved. Two injuries. Ice/frost/snow/overcast conditions. No possible contributing factors listed. Seat belt was used.

Tyeler Harris, 29, Wyoming. December 21, Sweetwater County, I 80 / US 30 / WY 789. Two vehicles involved. One injury. Subject was pedestrian/EMT on roadway. Driver inattention listed as a possible contributing factor.

Betty Abriani, 63, Wyoming. December 27, Sweetwater County, I 80 / US 30. Two vehicles involved. One injury. No possible contributing factors listed. Seat belt was used.

There have been 130 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 111 in 2021, 128 in 2020, and 147 in 2019 to date.

