Two dead in three vehicle Campbell County crash

(Campbell County, WY) – On August 12, 2022, around 11:55 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a three vehicle crash that occurred at milepost 138 on WY-387, which resulted in two fatalities and one injury, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on August 15.

The deceased have been identified as Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch (36), and Utah resident Christopher Czech James Booher Jr. (62).

According to the report (which did not indicate who was driving which vehicle), a passenger truckwas southbound on WY-387 and crossed the centerline, striking a northbound passenger car in an offset head-on collision.

The car came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound roadway/shoulder, and the driver succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash.

The truck traveled off the roadway, crossed an intersecting driveway, and came to an uncontrolled rest on its top.

The driver was fully ejected and succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash.

The third vehicle, traveling behind the car, was struck with debris from the collision and came to a controlled rest on the northbound shoulder.

The report did not list any possible contributing factors, but did indicate that Brasch was not wearing a seatbelt, and Czech was.

There have been 70 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021, 75 in 2020, and 104 in 2019 to date.