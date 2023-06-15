BLM campgrounds, roads open June 16; Shoshone Lake Road delayed until June 30

(Lander, WY) — Unprecedented winter and spring precipitation has resulted in varied road conditions across public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office.

The Atlantic City, Big Atlantic Gulch and Cottonwood campgrounds are open, fully functional and ready for campers. In addition, most of the seasonal motorized vehicle closures will lift on June 16, including portions of Red Canyon, Lander Slope and Green Mountain. To prepare for opening, BLM staff removed more than 50 fallen trees in and along the popular Green Mountain Loop Road.

The Lander Field Office will delay the opening of the Shoshone Lake Road until June 30 to allow snow to melt and roadbeds to dry. Heavy snow drifting continues to impact the Suicide Point and Cyclone Pass areas.

Always use caution when traveling on roads throughout the area. If roadbeds are saturated, please find a dry route or delay travel entirely.

The Shoshone Lake area closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from early December through the middle of June but this year, by keeping the roads closed a little bit longer, the BLM can avoid costly repairs to damaged roadbeds resulting from travel on saturated roads.

For more information, please contact the Lander Field Office at 307-332-8400.